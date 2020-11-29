BTS Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard 200 With 'Be'
Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
BTS is on top again! The South Korean boy band landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with their latest set BE as of Sunday (November 29), according to Billboard. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of BTS The album debuted after moving 242,000 equivalent album units in its first week, marking their second [...]
BTS is on top again! The South Korean boy band landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with their latest set BE as of Sunday (November 29), according to Billboard. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of BTS The album debuted after moving 242,000 equivalent album units in its first week, marking their second [...]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources