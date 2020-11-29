Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

BTS Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard 200 With 'Be'

Just Jared Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
BTS is on top again! The South Korean boy band landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with their latest set BE as of Sunday (November 29), according to Billboard. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of BTS The album debuted after moving 242,000 equivalent album units in its first week, marking their second [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Billboard News - Published
News video: BTS Score Top Placements on Billboard 200, Billboard Hot 100 & More Top Music News | Billboard News

BTS Score Top Placements on Billboard 200, Billboard Hot 100 & More Top Music News | Billboard News 01:59

 BTS tops both the Billboard 200 albums chart and the Billboard Hot 100 and the ARMY is rightfully losing it over their victories. Plus, new debuts from Megan Thee Stallion, Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber. Here are today's (11/30/20) top stories!

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

BTS' 'Life Goes On' Debuts at Historic No. 1 on 'Billboard' Hot 100 [Video]

BTS' 'Life Goes On' Debuts at Historic No. 1 on 'Billboard' Hot 100

BTS' 'Life Goes On' Debuts at Historic No. 1 on 'Billboard' Hot 100. The song is the K-pop group's third No. 1 on the chart in three months. The other two songs were "Dynamite" and "Savage..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:44Published
BTS' Reacts to First Grammy Nomination, Recording Academy Chief Responds to The Weeknd & More News | Billboard News [Video]

BTS' Reacts to First Grammy Nomination, Recording Academy Chief Responds to The Weeknd & More News | Billboard News

BTS' Reacts to First Grammy Nomination, Recording Academy Chief Responds to The Weeknd & More News | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 03:26Published
BTS Performs 'Life Goes On' on 'The Late Late Show With James Corden' | Billboard News [Video]

BTS Performs 'Life Goes On' on 'The Late Late Show With James Corden' | Billboard News

BTS Performs 'Life Goes On' on 'The Late Late Show With James Corden' | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 01:01Published

Related news from verified sources

BTS Debuts at No. 1, and CDs Play a Major Role

 For a second week in a row, an old-fashioned format has helped push a new release to the top of the Billboard album chart.
NYTimes.com