George Clooney Shares How His Wife Amal "Changed Everything" for Him
Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
George Clooney was once the world's most eligible bachelor. Now, he's a family man. The actor sat down with CBS Sunday Morning's Tracy Smith and shared why he and his wife...
George Clooney was once the world's most eligible bachelor. Now, he's a family man. The actor sat down with CBS Sunday Morning's Tracy Smith and shared why he and his wife...
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources