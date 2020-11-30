Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rashami Desai sizzles in hot pink bikini photoshoot

Mid-Day Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Television actress Rashami Desai on Sunday set Instagram on fire with her hot pink bikini photoshoot! The actress shared photographs of herself where she can be seen standing in a swimming pool wearing a hot pink bikini underneath a white net dress. The photoshoot has been done in Lonavla.

Captioning the photographs, Rashami...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: Rashami Desai sizzles in hot pink bikini photoshoot

Rashami Desai sizzles in hot pink bikini photoshoot 00:58

 Television actress Rashami Desai on Sunday set Instagram on fire with her hot pink bikini photoshoot! #Rashamidesai #Rashamidesaihot

You Might Like