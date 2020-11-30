Rashami Desai sizzles in hot pink bikini photoshoot Monday, 30 November 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Television actress Rashami Desai on Sunday set Instagram on fire with her hot pink bikini photoshoot! The actress shared photographs of herself where she can be seen standing in a swimming pool wearing a hot pink bikini underneath a white net dress. The photoshoot has been done in Lonavla.



Captioning the photographs, Rashami... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Published 1 day ago Rashami Desai sizzles in hot pink bikini photoshoot 00:58 Television actress Rashami Desai on Sunday set Instagram on fire with her hot pink bikini photoshoot! #Rashamidesai #Rashamidesaihot You Might Like

