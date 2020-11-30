Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

John Travolta Thanks Fans for Support Four Months After Wife Kelly Preston's Death

Just Jared Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
John Travolta is feeling very thankful for his fans. The 66-year-old Grease actor took to his Instagram on Thursday (November 26) to thank fans for all of their support over the past few months after the death of his wife Kelly Preston. “I just wanted to take this moment to thank each and every one [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Thousands of Argentina fans say emotional farewell to Diego Maradona [Video]

Thousands of Argentina fans say emotional farewell to Diego Maradona

Thousands of fans paid their respects to football legend Diego Maradona as he was buried in a private ceremony in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires on Thursday (November 26).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 04:09Published
Boisterous fans flock to the stadium of Argentinos Juniors, where Maradona's career began [Video]

Boisterous fans flock to the stadium of Argentinos Juniors, where Maradona's career began

Boisterous fans flocked to the stadium of Argentinos Juniors on Wednesday evening (November 25), hours after the death of Diego Maradona was announced at the age of 60.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:32Published
Farmer thanks fans after death of beloved goose [Video]

Farmer thanks fans after death of beloved goose

A Wiltshire farmer has thanked his thousands of social media followers fortheir support after the death of his goose Cuthbert. Chris Franklin runsCaenhill Countryside Centre whose animal-themed social..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published

Related news from verified sources

John Travolta thanks fans for support after Kelly Preston's death

 “I just wanted to take this moment to thank each and every one of you for supporting me in such an incredible way this year,” the star...
Upworthy

John Travolta Thanks Fans for "Incredible" Support 4 Months After Kelly Preston's Death

 John Travolta is sending a message to his supporters. It's been four months since the Oscar nominee's wife, Kelly Preston, passed away at the age of 57 following...
E! Online

John Travolta thanks fans in emotional post on first Thanksgiving since Kelly Preston’s death

 John Travolta was feeling the absence of Kelly Preston during his first Thanksgiving without his late wife.
FOXNews.com