Kristen Stewart's SNL monologue landed her Happiest Season, says director Clea DuVall

Mid-Day Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
"Happiest Season" director Clea DuVall has revealed she was convinced that Kristen Stewart is "perfect" to star in the upcoming festival rom-com after she saw the actor's famous "Saturday Night Live" monologue. Stewart confirmed she is "like, so gay" when she hosted the sketch show in 2017 and DuVall said the manner in which the...
News video: Kristen Stewart, Mackenzie Davis Talk LGBTQ+ Rom-Com 'Happiest Season'

Kristen Stewart, Mackenzie Davis Talk LGBTQ+ Rom-Com 'Happiest Season' 01:40

 Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis co-star in the groundbreaking holiday film “Happiest Season”, the first major studio-backed Christmas rom-com featuring LGBTQ+ characters in the lead. While speaking with ET Canada's Morgan Hoffman the stars discuss the importance of broadening perspectives...

