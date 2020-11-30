Kristen Stewart's SNL monologue landed her Happiest Season, says director Clea DuVall
Monday, 30 November 2020 () "Happiest Season" director Clea DuVall has revealed she was convinced that Kristen Stewart is "perfect" to star in the upcoming festival rom-com after she saw the actor's famous "Saturday Night Live" monologue. Stewart confirmed she is "like, so gay" when she hosted the sketch show in 2017 and DuVall said the manner in which the...
Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis co-star in the groundbreaking holiday film “Happiest Season”, the first major studio-backed Christmas rom-com featuring LGBTQ+ characters in the lead. While speaking with ET Canada's Morgan Hoffman the stars discuss the importance of broadening perspectives...