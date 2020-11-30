What made singer Kylie Minogue cry

Monday, 30 November 2020 () Singer Kylie Minogue says she cried when she heard her latest song, Say something, for the first time. The 52-year-old singer felt an instant connection to the track, her first single from new album Disco.
"I cried when I heard it earlier this year. I remember listening to it and just being very teary and calling my producer...
I’m A Celeb 2020 comes to an end, a Bake Off star proposes on TV, Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary take over This Morning, The Masked singer reveal their new costumes for series two, Dua Lipa and Kylie unite for an amazing disco livestream and Courtneney Cox dons a Thanksgiving turkey once again.