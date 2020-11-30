Apne 2 announcement: Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Karan Deol to start shooting in March 2021

Monday, 30 November 2020 ( 3 days ago )

The Deols are all set to reunite on-screen two years after Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se (2018); but this time with the third generation scion will join them too! Yes, you heard that right! Dharmendra, sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and grandson Karan Deol will be seen together on-screen for the first time in Apne 2, the sequel...