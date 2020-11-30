Global  
 

Apne 2 announcement: Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Karan Deol to start shooting in March 2021

Mid-Day Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
The Deols are all set to reunite on-screen two years after Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se (2018); but this time with the third generation scion will join them too! Yes, you heard that right! Dharmendra, sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and grandson Karan Deol will be seen together on-screen for the first time in Apne 2, the sequel...
 The Deol family announced their new film, Apne 2, on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti on Monday. The film brings together the three generations of the family, Dharmendra, his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, and grandson Karan Deol. #Apne2 #Dhamendra #SunnyDeol #BobbyDeol

