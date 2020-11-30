Shekhar Suman on his fight for SSR Monday, 30 November 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

Shekhar Suman has been very vocal about his fight for justice for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Recently voicing his frustration that nothing is happening about the case, Shekhar Suman tweeted, “If the agencies keep quiet and not react what do we do? We can raise our voices louder and louder, everyday, every minute, but then we have to have concerned people reacting to it and taking some concrete action. Otherwise it is so frustrating.” 👓 View full article

