Carrie Brownstein To Write, Direct New Heart Biopic Monday, 30 November 2020

Work is under way...



Sleater-Kinney's *Carrie Brownstein* is set to write and direct a new Heart biopic for Amazon Prime.



The guitarist and songwriter recently teamed up with St. Vincent's Annie Clark on a new visual venture, co-writing The Nowhere Inn together.



Selected for the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, this project will now be followed by something new from Carrie Brownstein.



The American artist will write and direct incoming biopic heart, based around the band of the same name.



Heart frontwoman Ann Wilson *revealed the news on SiriusXM*, but the idea is still in its early stages - the roles of Ann Wilson and her sister Nancy have yet to be cast.



