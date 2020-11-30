Emilia Clarke Left 'Game of Thrones' Director in Awe With Impromptu Valyrian Monologue Monday, 30 November 2020 ( 6 days ago )

When talking about one particular scene from season 5, Jeremy Podeswa reveals that he decided to change Daenerys Targaryen's speech from English to Valyrian at the last minute on the set. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Emilia Clarke improvised epic Game of Thrones speech



'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke spent just 10 minutes translating an epic speech into the fictional language of Valyrian. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 00:39 Published 1 week ago

