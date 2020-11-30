Rohman Shawl gets Sushmita Sen's name tattooed on his hand; shares picture Monday, 30 November 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have never shied away from talking about their relationship and how much they are in love. The duo has often shared pictures and videos where we can see their romance and chemistry. And now, it seems the love has gone to the next step as Rohman has got the actress' name tattooed on his hand.



Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have never shied away from talking about their relationship and how much they are in love. The duo has often shared pictures and videos where we can see their romance and chemistry. And now, it seems the love has gone to the next step as Rohman has got the actress' name tattooed on his hand.

