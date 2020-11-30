Rohman Shawl gets Sushmita Sen's name tattooed on his hand; shares picture

Global  
 

Mid-Day Monday, 30 November 2020
Rohman Shawl gets Sushmita Sen's name tattooed on his hand; shares pictureSushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have never shied away from talking about their relationship and how much they are in love. The duo has often shared pictures and videos where we can see their romance and chemistry. And now, it seems the love has gone to the next step as Rohman has got the actress' name tattooed on his hand.

