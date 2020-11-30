Jonathan Scott gets political in new song 'Being Honest' about solar energy issues in US
Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
"Property Brothers" star Jonathan Scott gets political in new song 'Being Honest' about solar energy in the U.S. The HGTV star premiered his first-ever documentary about it on PBS.
