Kayleigh McEnany Ridiculed for False Claim of All Female Senior White House Press Team: ‘Such a Weird and Pointless’ Lie

Mediaite Monday, 30 November 2020
White House Press Secretary *Kayleigh McEnany* faced mockery for her botched attempt to attack the communications team President-Elect *Joe Biden* has chosen for his incoming administration.
