George Clooney Shocks Fans After Admitting to Be Cutting His Hair With Flowbee for Years

AceShowbiz Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
The 59-year-old Oscar winner reveals in a new interview that his secret tool for keeping his hair look nice is using Flowbee, which is a vacuum haircutting system.
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: George Clooney has been cutting his own hair for 25 years

George Clooney has been cutting his own hair for 25 years 00:43

 George Clooney hasn't visited a barber for over 25 years because he just cuts his own hair.

