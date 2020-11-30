Global  
 

Brittany Miller Leaving CBS46: Where Is the Reporter Going Next?

Earn The Necklace Monday, 30 November 2020
Viewers of Channel 46 in Atlanta, Georgia have to bid farewell to a familiar face and bright smile at the end of November. Brittany Miller announced her departure from CBS46 with her last day on-air on November 30. Those who have been watching Miller on the CBS affiliate want to know why she is leaving […]
