Fox News Anchor Maria Bartiromo’s Farcical Interview With Trump Marks the End of Her Days as a Journalist

Mediaite Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Fox News Anchor Maria Bartiromo’s Farcical Interview With Trump Marks the End of Her Days as a JournalistFox News anchor Maria Bartiromo has been widely criticized for her interview with President Trump. For good reason.
News video: Fox News' Maria Bartiromo faces backlash for 'softball' interview with President Trump

Fox News' Maria Bartiromo faces backlash for 'softball' interview with President Trump 00:58

 President Trump had his first interview since the election with Fox News' Maria Bartiromo, and now she is facing backlash for not challenging him.

