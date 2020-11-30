Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger: Trump Supporters Are Being Mislead With ‘Fantastic Claims, Half-Truths’
Monday, 30 November 2020 () The Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger held a press conference Monday morning regarding the recount occurring in state, where he stated "fantastic claims" are misleading Trump supporters and even President Donald Trump.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, said Wednesday that Democrat Joe Biden "will be carrying Georgia, he is our president-elect," noting there were no substantial changes after the state's second recount demanded by Republican President Donald Trump's campaign, and calling...