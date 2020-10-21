Daredevil is going to jail — for manslaughter!

Father and girlfriend arrested in canal crash that killed two boys
Cape Coral Police have arrested Kenneth Wayne Lawson for the canal crashed that submerged his vehicle, killing his two young sons. He is facing charges of DUI manslaughter.
Police officer cleared of murdering lover but faces jail for manslaughter
A married police officer has been acquitted of murdering his long-term loverafter she revealed their affair to his wife. A jury took just under threehours to find “man whore” Timothy Brehmer, 41,..
Woman arrested for manslaughter, DUII
Alysha Rae Greene, 31, was arrested by the Lane County Sheriff's Office and booked into the Lane County Jail.