Mean Girls' Jonathan Bennett Is Engaged to Boyfriend Jaymes Vaughan

E! Online Monday, 30 November 2020
This news is so fetch. Mean Girls alum Jonathan Bennett is engaged to his longtime boyfriend Jaymes Vaughan, Bennett's rep confirmed to E! News. The 39-year-old actor, who rose to...
