Rita Ora Apologizes for Hosting 'Small Gathering' for Birthday Amid UK Lockdown Monday, 30 November 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Rita Ora has issued an apology for holding a gathering for her 30th birthday amid lockdowns in the UK. “Hello all, I attended a small gathering with some friends to celebrate my 30th birthday. It was a spur of the moment decision made with the misguided view that we were coming out of lockdown and [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

