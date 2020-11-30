Global  
 

Rita Ora Apologizes for Hosting 'Small Gathering' for Birthday Amid UK Lockdown

Just Jared Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Rita Ora has issued an apology for holding a gathering for her 30th birthday amid lockdowns in the UK. “Hello all, I attended a small gathering with some friends to celebrate my 30th birthday. It was a spur of the moment decision made with the misguided view that we were coming out of lockdown and [...]
