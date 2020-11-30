Merriam-Webster Dictionary Announces 2020 Word of the Year (& It's Extremely 2020)
Monday, 30 November 2020 () Famed dictionary brand Merriam-Webster has announced the 2020 Word of the Year – an annual tradition based on the events of the year and popularity of certain words. This year, the word of the year is “pandemic” due to the world’s Coronavirus health crisis. “Sometimes a single word defines an era, and it’s fitting that [...]
