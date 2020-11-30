Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Merriam-Webster Dictionary Announces 2020 Word of the Year (& It's Extremely 2020)

Just Jared Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Famed dictionary brand Merriam-Webster has announced the 2020 Word of the Year – an annual tradition based on the events of the year and popularity of certain words. This year, the word of the year is “pandemic” due to the world’s Coronavirus health crisis. “Sometimes a single word defines an era, and it’s fitting that [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Merriam-Webster Names ‘Pandemic’ Word of the Year

Merriam-Webster Names ‘Pandemic’ Word of the Year 00:58

 The dictionary publisher announced its 2020 word of the year on Monday.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Why Americans are ditching traditional New Year's resolutions this year [Video]

Why Americans are ditching traditional New Year's resolutions this year

Seven in 10 Americans are tossing out their materialistic New Year's resolutions for 2021, according to new research. The survey asked 2,000 nationally-represented Americans about their plans for the..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published
Gitanjali Rao, 15-year-old Lone Tree girl, named TIME’s first-ever Kid of the Year [Video]

Gitanjali Rao, 15-year-old Lone Tree girl, named TIME’s first-ever Kid of the Year

The first-ever TIME Magazine Kid of the Year has been named, and she is a 15-year-old girl from Colorado.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:24Published
‘People’ Reveals Its 2020 People of the Year [Video]

‘People’ Reveals Its 2020 People of the Year

‘People’ Reveals Its, 2020 People of the Year. On December 2, ‘People’ announced the release of its second annual 'People of the Year' issue. The issue honors those who have acted as..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:29Published

Related news from verified sources

'Pandemic' chosen as Word of the Year

 The 2020 prize for Merriam-Webster's Word of the Year went to an obvious choice: pandemic. The term had the most online dictionary lookups of any word,...
IndiaTimes