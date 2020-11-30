Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Shares Tribute to her Dad on the Anniversary of His Death

E! Online Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Shares Tribute to her Dad on the Anniversary of His DeathPaul Walker's memory continues to live on through his daughter, Meadow Rain Walker. On the 7th anniversary of her father's death, the 22-year-old took to Instagram with a photo...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow pays tribute to her late dad 7 years after his death

Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow pays tribute to her late dad 7 years after his death 00:36

 22 year old Meadow paid tribute to the late actor by sharing a sweet throwback photo, and wrote alongside it.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Meadow Walker pays tribute to 'best bud' father Paul Walker seven years after his death [Video]

Meadow Walker pays tribute to 'best bud' father Paul Walker seven years after his death

Meadow Walker has remembered her "best bud" dad Paul Walker seven years after his death in a car crash.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:06Published

Related news from verified sources

Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Shares Touching Tribute On Anniversary Of His Death

 Actor Paul Walker may no longer be with us, but his memory is definitely alive within his 22-year-old daughter, Meadow Rain Walker. The Fast and Furious star...
OK! Magazine

Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow shares emotional tribute on anniversary of his death

 The “Fast and Furious” franchise star died in 2013 when a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT he was a passenger in slammed into a pole and erupted into flames.
FOXNews.com

Meadow Walker Remembers Dad Paul Walker On Anniversary of His Death

 Meadow Walker is remembering her dad, Paul Walker, seven years after his tragic death. The 22-year-old took to Instagram for her touching tribute, and shared a...
Just Jared