Meadow Walker Remembers Dad Paul Walker On Anniversary of His Death

Just Jared Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Meadow Walker is remembering her dad, Paul Walker, seven years after his tragic death. The 22-year-old took to Instagram for her touching tribute, and shared a sweet throwback image of her laying in his arms. “Silly day to remember in sadness,” Meadow captioned her post. “Today’s a celebration of the love and happiness you brought [...]
