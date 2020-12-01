Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tara Reid Pitches a Role to Nicole Kidman After Success of 'The Undoing'

Just Jared Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Tara Reid is one of the many celebs who loved Nicole Kidman in the HBO series The Undoing and now she wants to work with the Oscar-winning actress. The 45-year-old American Pie and Sharknado actress left a comment on Nicole‘s Instagram account to pitch her a role in an upcoming movie she is producing. “You [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Melissa McCarthy thinks Nicole Kidman is a 'wonderful weirdo' [Video]

Melissa McCarthy thinks Nicole Kidman is a 'wonderful weirdo'

Melissa McCarthy expected Nicole Kidman to be "regal" when they first worked together, but she revealed that Nicole is actually a "wonderful weirdo".

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:43Published
Nicole Kidman struggling to support her children through their pandemic emotions [Video]

Nicole Kidman struggling to support her children through their pandemic emotions

Nicole Kidman is struggling to support her children as they grapple with the emotions of having to social distance amid the pandemic.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published
The Prom Movie - Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Keegan-Michael Key [Video]

The Prom Movie - Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Keegan-Michael Key

The Prom Movie - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: The Prom follows Dee Dee Allen (three-time Academy Award winner Meryl Streep) and Barry Glickman (Tony Award winner James Corden) who are..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:53Published