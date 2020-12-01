Global  
 

Millie Bobby Brown Tears Up While Talking About Insensitive Fan Encounter

Tuesday, 1 December 2020
Millie Bobby Brown is opening up about being harassed by a fan while going Christmas shopping over the weekend. The 16-year-old Stranger Things actress reveals that she was approached by a young fan who asked if she could take a video of Millie. Millie said no, but the girl started to film anyways. “I’m a [...]
 Millie Bobby Brown was left in tears after describing in a video online how it felt being hounded for a video during a recent shopping trip with her mum.

