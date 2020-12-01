Lou Dobbs Rages at FBI, DOJ, Bill Barr, Brian Kemp, ‘RINOs,’ and the ‘Deep State’ as He Frantically Tells Trump They’re Trying to ‘Overthrow Your Presidency’
*Lou Dobbs* is completely digging in on President *Donald Trump's* baseless claims of the election being stolen from him, even telling the president in a direct message on air that people are trying to "overthrow" him.
