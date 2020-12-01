Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia predicts this contestant will be evicted next from the house

Mid-Day Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Karan Wahi welcomed the evicted contestant of the week – Pavitra Punia to the show. He asks her about her experience inside the house to which he felt that it was "Hard and Beautiful". For her, her journey inside the house was beautiful because of the tuning she had with Eijaz Khan. "Nikki- Kavita are each other's shoulders,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bigg Boss 14 Highlights: Eijaz-Pavitra Lock Horns [Video]

Bigg Boss 14 Highlights: Eijaz-Pavitra Lock Horns

Last episode of Bigg Boss saw yet another huge fight- this time between Eijaz and Pavitra. Pavitra accused Eijaz of being ungrateful and also called him a chameleon. Aly Goni entered the house as a..

Credit: desimartini     Duration: 06:14Published
Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Highlights: Shehnaaz Takes Over The House; Kavita Unleashes Her Fury [Video]

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Highlights: Shehnaaz Takes Over The House; Kavita Unleashes Her Fury

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar is always fun thanks to host Salman Khan. But things got even more interesting in last night’s episode when season 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill and singer Sunidhi Chauhan..

Credit: desimartini     Duration: 06:59Published
Bigg Boss 14 Day 26: Captain Eijaz Khan Sends Kavita Kaushik To Red Zone [Video]

Bigg Boss 14 Day 26: Captain Eijaz Khan Sends Kavita Kaushik To Red Zone

Eijaz Khan became the new captain of the Bigg Boss 14 house after winning the captaincy task with help from Red Zone members Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Pavitra Punia. He later got..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:31Published

Related news from verified sources

Pavitra Punia's roller-coaster journey on Bigg Boss 14 comes to an end

Pavitra Punia's roller-coaster journey on Bigg Boss 14 comes to an end Eviction on Bigg Boss is a very emotional moment, both for the person getting evicted and for the housemates who are bidding teary-eyed goodbyes. This time, it...
Mid-Day Also reported by •DNA

Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Kumar Sanu feels Eijaz Khan was the best captain until now [EXCLUSIVE]

 Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu got evicted from the show recently. He has now said that Eijaz Khan was the best captain until now in the house. He also...
Bollywood Life

'Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar' Eviction: Pavitra Punia voted out from Salman Khan's show

 While Rubina Dilaik was confirmed as the first contestant for the finale, Pavitra Punia is out of 'Bigg Boss 14'
DNA