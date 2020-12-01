Rubina Dilaik on husband Abhinav Shukla: We were about to get divorced
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 () Bigg Boss 14 housemate Rubina Dilaik has made a shocking revelation in the ongoing show, saying that she was on the verge of divorcing her husband and co-contestant Abhinav Shukla before entering the reality show.
In the latest promo, the contestants are given a task to confess their deepest secrets to win immunity. As part of...
Bigg Boss 14 contestants Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik 's relationship faces issues because of the politics in the house. Check out the whole story to find... Bollywood Life Also reported by •DNA •Zee News