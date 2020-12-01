Global  
 

Rubina Dilaik on husband Abhinav Shukla: We were about to get divorced

Mid-Day Tuesday, 1 December 2020
Bigg Boss 14 housemate Rubina Dilaik has made a shocking revelation in the ongoing show, saying that she was on the verge of divorcing her husband and co-contestant Abhinav Shukla before entering the reality show.

In the latest promo, the contestants are given a task to confess their deepest secrets to win immunity. As part of...
