Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nicki Minaj Shares Her Newborn Son’s Voice To The World

SOHH Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Nicki Minaj Shares Her Newborn Son’s Voice To The WorldYoung Money’s Nicki Minaj has been mostly private when it comes to her newborn son — the rap superstar still hasn’t revealed his name to the public — but occasionally she gives us a glimpse into her mommy duties. However, Nicki just shared a recording of her two-month-old engaged in some baby talk. Nicki Minaj’s […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Nicki Minaj shares snippet of son's voice in sweet social media clip

Nicki Minaj shares snippet of son's voice in sweet social media clip 00:48

 Nicki Minaj offered a rare glimpse into her life as a new mum as she shared a snippet of her son's voice online.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Happy Birthday, Nicki Minaj! [Video]

Happy Birthday, Nicki Minaj!

Happy Birthday, Nicki Minaj!. Onika Tanya Maraj turns 38 years old today. Here are five fun facts about the rapper. 1. Her favorite color is pink. 2. Before she was a solo artist, she was in a..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:55Published
Cardi B slams Wiz Khalifa for 'pitting her against' Nicki Minaj [Video]

Cardi B slams Wiz Khalifa for 'pitting her against' Nicki Minaj

Cardi B has blasted Wiz Khalifa for "pitting her against" her one-time enemy Nicki Minaj.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published
Nicki Minaj still upset about 2012 Grammys snub [Video]

Nicki Minaj still upset about 2012 Grammys snub

New mum Nicki Minaj noted Grammy nominations day on Tuesday by putting the Recording Academy on blast for her 2012 snub.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published