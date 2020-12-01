Nicki Minaj Shares Her Newborn Son’s Voice To The World

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Happy Birthday, Nicki Minaj!



Happy Birthday, Nicki Minaj!. Onika Tanya Maraj turns 38 years old today. Here are five fun facts about the rapper. 1. Her favorite color is pink. 2. Before she was a solo artist, she was in a.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:55 Published 11 hours ago Cardi B slams Wiz Khalifa for 'pitting her against' Nicki Minaj



Cardi B has blasted Wiz Khalifa for "pitting her against" her one-time enemy Nicki Minaj. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:03 Published 2 weeks ago Nicki Minaj still upset about 2012 Grammys snub



New mum Nicki Minaj noted Grammy nominations day on Tuesday by putting the Recording Academy on blast for her 2012 snub. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published 2 weeks ago