Nicki Minaj Shares Her Newborn Son’s Voice To The World
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Young Money’s Nicki Minaj has been mostly private when it comes to her newborn son — the rap superstar still hasn’t revealed his name to the public — but occasionally she gives us a glimpse into her mommy duties. However, Nicki just shared a recording of her two-month-old engaged in some baby talk. Nicki Minaj’s […]
Young Money’s Nicki Minaj has been mostly private when it comes to her newborn son — the rap superstar still hasn’t revealed his name to the public — but occasionally she gives us a glimpse into her mommy duties. However, Nicki just shared a recording of her two-month-old engaged in some baby talk. Nicki Minaj’s […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources