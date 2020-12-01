Global  
 

BlocBoy JB Gets In Line To Fight Jake Paul

SOHH Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
BlocBoy JB Gets In Line To Fight Jake PaulApparently everybody wants to fight Jake Paul now. After the YouTube star knocked out former NBA player Nate Robinson on the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. undercard, a long line of athletes, rappers and fans want to knuckle up and take their chances with “The Problem Child.” Drake’s Pal Wants The Smoke With Jake […]
