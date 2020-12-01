Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

George Clooney: I was bad in Batman And Robin

Mid-Day Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Hollywood star George Clooney has admitted that he was bad in the 1997 superhero film 'Batman & Robin'. "I was bad in it. It's a bad film. But I was also being held responsible for it, in a weird way. Then I realised if you're gonna be Batman in 'Batman & Robin', you're gonna be held responsible. Which never occurred to me," he...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: George Clooney's most fulfilling role

George Clooney's most fulfilling role 00:47

 George Clooney's most fulfilling role

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

George Clooney was shunned by Hollywood after movie flop [Video]

George Clooney was shunned by Hollywood after movie flop

According to George Clooney, he was shunned by Hollywood after 'Batman & Robin' flopped.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:47Published
Batman Death in the Family Movie Clip - Robin & Two Face [Video]

Batman Death in the Family Movie Clip - Robin & Two Face

Batman Death in the Family Movie Clip - Robin & Two Face - Jason Todd, in the guise of Red Robin, takes on Two-Face in this clip from Batman: Death in the Family. Gary Cole (Veep) voices Two-Face and..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:58Published