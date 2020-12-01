Global  
 

Ryan Reynolds shares glimpse of his next sci-fi film The Adam Project

Tuesday, 1 December 2020
Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has shared a glimpse of the world of his upcoming film, The Adam Project, saying he is happy to reunite with Director Shawn Levy. The actor took to social media to share a still from the eagerly awaited sci-fi film, which will see him share the screen with Catherine Keener, Alex Mallari Jr and...
