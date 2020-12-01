Jacqueline Fernandez joins the cast of Akshay Kumar-starrer Bachchan Pandey
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Sajid Nadiadwala's action-comedy Bachchan Pandey now ropes in another Bollywood superstar to the ensemble cast. The versatile cast of Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi now brings Jacqueline Fernandez aboard for this fun ride.
Jacqueline excitedly shares, "I was very new to the industry when I did the 'Dhanno' song in...
Sajid Nadiadwala's action-comedy Bachchan Pandey now ropes in another Bollywood superstar to the ensemble cast. The versatile cast of Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi now brings Jacqueline Fernandez aboard for this fun ride.
Jacqueline excitedly shares, "I was very new to the industry when I did the 'Dhanno' song in...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources