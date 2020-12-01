Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jacqueline Fernandez joins the cast of Akshay Kumar-starrer Bachchan Pandey

Mid-Day Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Sajid Nadiadwala's action-comedy Bachchan Pandey now ropes in another Bollywood superstar to the ensemble cast. The versatile cast of Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi now brings Jacqueline Fernandez aboard for this fun ride.

Jacqueline excitedly shares, "I was very new to the industry when I did the 'Dhanno' song in...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Bachchan Pandey: Jacqueline Fernandez joins Akshay Kumar-Kriti Sanon in the gangster drama

 Bachchan Pandey: Jacqueline Fernandez is the latest to join the gangster drama of Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon. This is her 8th film with Sajid Nadiadwala
Bollywood Life

Jacqueline Fernandez joins Akshay Kumar in 'Bachchan Pandey'

 'Bachchan Pandey' directed by Farhad Samji also stars Arshad Warsi and Kriti Sanon in pivotal roles.
DNA