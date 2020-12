Anushka nails ‘Shirshasana’ with Virat Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ( 2 minutes ago )

Anushka Sharma has been inspiring everyone with her pregnancy journey and doling out massive fitness goals, she recently posted a picture performing a tough yoga post. In the throwback click, Anushka is snapped nailing the ‘Shirshasana’ yoga pose with help from husband Virat Kohli. “This exercise is ‘hands-down’ (and legs up) the most difficult one #Throwback,” Anushka had posted. 👓 View full article

