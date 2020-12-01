Hollywood celebs remember Paul Walker Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ( 2 minutes ago )

On the day that marked seven years since Hollywood star Paul Walker passed away in a tragic car accident, his daughter Meadow Walker, and his friends including ‘Fast and Furious’ co-star Vin Diesel, paid him tribute and honoured his memor 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

