Hollywood celebs remember Paul Walker
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
On the day that marked seven years since Hollywood star Paul Walker passed away in a tragic car accident, his daughter Meadow Walker, and his friends including ‘Fast and Furious’ co-star Vin Diesel, paid him tribute and honoured his memor
On the day that marked seven years since Hollywood star Paul Walker passed away in a tragic car accident, his daughter Meadow Walker, and his friends including ‘Fast and Furious’ co-star Vin Diesel, paid him tribute and honoured his memor
|
|
You Might Like