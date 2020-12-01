Global  
 

Justin Bieber Appears on 'Ellen,' Reveals Why He & Hailey Are Waiting to Have Kids

Just Jared Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Justin Bieber is making an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Tuesday (December 1), and we have a first look at the new interview! The 26-year-old singer opened up to the talk show host about Thanksgiving with his wife Hailey Bieber, how she doesn’t want him to get any more neck tattoos, and [...]
