Justin Bieber Appears on 'Ellen,' Reveals Why He & Hailey Are Waiting to Have Kids
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Justin Bieber is making an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Tuesday (December 1), and we have a first look at the new interview! The 26-year-old singer opened up to the talk show host about Thanksgiving with his wife Hailey Bieber, how she doesn’t want him to get any more neck tattoos, and [...]
Justin Bieber is making an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Tuesday (December 1), and we have a first look at the new interview! The 26-year-old singer opened up to the talk show host about Thanksgiving with his wife Hailey Bieber, how she doesn’t want him to get any more neck tattoos, and [...]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources