Willie J Healey's 'Merry Christmas' Is An Advent Gem Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Check it out now...



*Willie J Healey* has shared his new single 'Merry Christmas'.



The songwriter's fantastic album 'Heavy Traffic' was released earlier this year, resulting in *some outstanding reviews.*



New festive single 'Merry Christmas' caps a remarkable year for the English artist, and it follows sessions in New York with Loren Humphrey.



Out now, there's a glacial charm to the arrangement, while Willie's ultra-sincere vocal digs into the experiences of his parents, working hard to make the season something to remember for their kids.



Willie J Healey comments... "I’ve always loved Christmas. I wanted to write a song for all of the hard working parents out there, working tirelessly to provide without glory or merit."



Tune in now.



Related: *A Walk In The Park With Willie J Healey*



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

Check it out now...*Willie J Healey* has shared his new single 'Merry Christmas'.The songwriter's fantastic album 'Heavy Traffic' was released earlier this year, resulting in *some outstanding reviews.*New festive single 'Merry Christmas' caps a remarkable year for the English artist, and it follows sessions in New York with Loren Humphrey.Out now, there's a glacial charm to the arrangement, while Willie's ultra-sincere vocal digs into the experiences of his parents, working hard to make the season something to remember for their kids.Willie J Healey comments... "I’ve always loved Christmas. I wanted to write a song for all of the hard working parents out there, working tirelessly to provide without glory or merit."Tune in now.Related: *A Walk In The Park With Willie J Healey*Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.Buy Clash Magazine 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

