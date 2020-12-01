Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kayleigh McEnany Says WHCA Should Investigate Playboy’s Brian Karem for Shouting ‘Demeaning, Misogynistic Questions’ at Her

Mediaite Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Kayleigh McEnany appeared on Fox & Friends in the official capacity of White House Press Secretary and called for an investigation into Playboy's Brian Karem for shouting what she claimed was "demeaning, misogynistic questions."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like