Andrea Mitchell Gets Blasted for Saying Biden Wasn’t Transparent About Foot Injury He Was Totally Transparent About

Mediaite Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell faced backlash when she accused President-elect Joe Biden of not being "forthcoming" about a foot injury he sustained Saturday — whose treatment was covered in detail, in real time.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Joe Biden fractures his foot playing with one of his dogs

Joe Biden fractures his foot playing with one of his dogs 00:35

 President-elect Joe Biden fractured his foot while playing with one of hisdogs, his doctor said. Mr Biden suffered the injury on Saturday and visited anorthopedist in Newark, Delaware, for an examination on Sunday afternoon, hisoffice said.

