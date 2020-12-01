Andrea Mitchell Gets Blasted for Saying Biden Wasn’t Transparent About Foot Injury He Was Totally Transparent About
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell faced backlash when she accused President-elect Joe Biden of not being "forthcoming" about a foot injury he sustained Saturday — whose treatment was covered in detail, in real time.
MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell faced backlash when she accused President-elect Joe Biden of not being "forthcoming" about a foot injury he sustained Saturday — whose treatment was covered in detail, in real time.
|
|
|
You Might Like