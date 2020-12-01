Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

FACT CHECK: CIA Director Gina Haspel Found Dead

Earn The Necklace Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Gina Haspel, the current director of the CIA, has become the subject of some unbelievable rumors online. Currently, speculation is rife that Gina Haspel has died. This alleged news comes after reports that Haspel’s career is hanging on by a thin thread, which President Trump could snap anytime. Is Gina Haspel the subject of a […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

FACT CHECK: No, CIA Director Gina Haspel Has Not Died

 'Director Haspel is alive and well and at the office'
Daily Caller