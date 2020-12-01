Global  
 

Helena Bonham Carter Says The Crown Has A ‘Moral Responsibility’ To Be Labeled As Fiction

Mediaite Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Helena Bonham Carter Says The Crown Has A ‘Moral Responsibility’ To Be Labeled As FictionHelena Bonham Carter, who plays Princess Margaret on The Crown, said that the Netflix series should make it clear to viewers that it’s a fictional drama.
