Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mariah Carey Explains the Real Reason She Cares About Christmas So Much

Just Jared Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Mariah Carey is opening up about her festive spirit. The “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer opened up in an interview with Elle. Here’s what she had to say… PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mariah Carey On her history with the holiday and creating the Christmases that she always wanted to [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special Trailer

Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special Trailer 00:54

 Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special Trailer - Plot synopsis: Faced with a holiday cheer crisis, the North Pole knows there's only one person who can save the day: Santa's great friend Mariah Carey. The Queen of Christmas creates a fabulous and star-studded spectacular to make the whole world...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mariah Carey Has Kicked Off The Christmas Season [Video]

Mariah Carey Has Kicked Off The Christmas Season

The trailer for Mariah Carey's upcoming Apple TV+ special, "Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special," debuted Friday. According to CNN actress Tiffany Haddish narrates the special, which premieres..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
Tori Kelly covered 'All I Want for Christmas' to pay tribute to Mariah Carey [Video]

Tori Kelly covered 'All I Want for Christmas' to pay tribute to Mariah Carey

Grammy award winner Tori Kelly chats with USA TODAY's Ralphie Aversa about her first holiday album, "A Tori Kelly Christmas."

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 01:09Published
Mariah Carey was 'so upset' after Sandra Bernhard called her the N-word [Video]

Mariah Carey was 'so upset' after Sandra Bernhard called her the N-word

Mariah Carey was "so upset" after being called the N-word by comedian Sandra Bernhard in a 1998 stand-up routine.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published