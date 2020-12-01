Mariah Carey Explains the Real Reason She Cares About Christmas So Much
Mariah Carey is opening up about her festive spirit. The “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer opened up in an interview with Elle. Here’s what she had to say… PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mariah Carey On her history with the holiday and creating the Christmases that she always wanted to [...]
