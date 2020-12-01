'Juno' & 'Umbrella Academy' Star Elliot Page Comes Out as Trans - Read the Statement

Global  
 

Juno and The Umbrella Academy star Elliot Page is coming out as trans and explaining their pronouns are he/they. The 33-year-old star posted a message on their Twitter account, writing, “Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to [...]
