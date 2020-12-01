'Juno' & 'Umbrella Academy' Star Elliot Page Comes Out as Trans - Read the Statement

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Emma Portner Supports Spouse Elliot Page After He Comes Out as Transgender Umbrella Academy star Elliot Page came out as transgender on Tuesday (December 1) and now, Elliot‘s spouse Emma Portner is publicly showing support. Emma, who...

Just Jared 29 minutes ago



Ellen Page Comes out as Trans, Says He's Now Elliot Page Ellen Page is now Elliot Page ... he's coming out as trans. The "Juno" and "Umbrella Academy" star shared his truth Tuesday morning, saying he's finally loving...

TMZ.com 10 minutes ago



Elliot Page, star of 'Juno,' comes out as transgender Elliot Page, Academy Award-nominated star of "Juno," has come out as transgender. "I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer," he wrote.

USATODAY.com 45 minutes ago



