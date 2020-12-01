Trump Lawyer Joe diGenova Says His Comments About Executing Chris Krebs Were Just ‘Sarcastic… Made in Jest’
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Joe diGenova, one of the lawyers involved in President Donald Trump’s legal fight over the election, came under serious criticism for his comments about executing former DHS official Chris Krebs. To briefly recap: Krebs was publicly defending the security of the 2020 election and publicly debunking some of the conspiracies going around, including ones pushed […]
