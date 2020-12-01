Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Lawyer Joe diGenova Says His Comments About Executing Chris Krebs Were Just ‘Sarcastic… Made in Jest’

Mediaite Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Trump Lawyer Joe diGenova Says His Comments About Executing Chris Krebs Were Just ‘Sarcastic… Made in Jest’Joe diGenova, one of the lawyers involved in President Donald Trump’s legal fight over the election, came under serious criticism for his comments about executing former DHS official Chris Krebs. To briefly recap: Krebs was publicly defending the security of the 2020 election and publicly debunking some of the conspiracies going around, including ones pushed […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'America is back': Biden introduces team to world [Video]

'America is back': Biden introduces team to world

[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday the United States will be "ready to lead the world, not retreat from it" when he takes office on Jan. 20, turning the page on President Donald Trump's..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:16Published
Michigan Won't Be Helping Trump Overturn Election [Video]

Michigan Won't Be Helping Trump Overturn Election

President Donald Trump's efforts to swing the election in his favor are even further away from success. Michigan's four-member Board of State Canvassers voted on Monday to formally certify the state's..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:34Published
Chris Christie Calls Trump Election Lawsuits “National Embarrassment” [Video]

Chris Christie Calls Trump Election Lawsuits “National Embarrassment”

Chris Christie Calls Trump Election Lawsuits “National Embarrassment”

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:28Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump lawyer Joe diGenova says election security chief fired by the president should be 'taken out at dawn and shot'

 Chris Krebs has become a target for the Trump campaign after saying that the November 3 election was "the most secure in American history."
Business Insider

Trump Campaign Lawyer Joe diGenova Says Fmr DHS Official Chris Krebs Should Be ‘Taken Out at Dawn and Shot’

 'Taken Out at Dawn and Shot': Trump campaign lawyer Joe diGenova calls for execution of former DHS Cybersecurity official Chris Krebs, who rated 2020 election...
Mediaite