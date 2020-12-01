Global  
 

Kelly Clarkson's Estranged Husband Demands $436K a Month in Spousal Support

Tuesday, 1 December 2020
The divorce battle between the former 'American Idol' contestant and her estranged husband Brandon Blackstock continues as he is allegedly seeking nearly half a million dollars a month in spousal support.
