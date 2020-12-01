Hugh Grant Still Talks to 'Bridget Jones' Co-Star Renee Zellweger: 'She's One of the Few Actresses I Haven't Fallen Out With'
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 () Hugh Grant still stays in touch with his Bridget Jones co-star Renee Zellweger and says she’s one of the only female co-stars he still keeps in touch with regularly! “I love Renée. Uh, she’s one of the few actresses I haven’t fallen out with,” Hugh said on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show. “And, we, we [...]
