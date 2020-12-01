‘THIS HAS TO STOP!’ Georgia Election Official Makes Angry, Emotional Plea to Trump to Denounce Violent Threats from His Supporters
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 () Georgia voting systems manager *Gabriel Sterling* reached a breaking point Tuesday and delivered a press conference where he said in no uncertain terms he is angry at what he's witnessing.
Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling is the state's voting systems manager. And according to Business Insider, the Republican has had more than enough of President Donald Trump and GOP senators. In a fiery press conference Tuesday, Sterling a Republican, urged them to 'stop inspiring potential...