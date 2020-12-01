Global  
 

‘THIS HAS TO STOP!’ Georgia Election Official Makes Angry, Emotional Plea to Trump to Denounce Violent Threats from His Supporters

Mediaite Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Georgia voting systems manager *Gabriel Sterling* reached a breaking point Tuesday and delivered a press conference where he said in no uncertain terms he is angry at what he's witnessing.
News video: Georgia Election Official Blasts Trump, GOP For Inciting Violence

Georgia Election Official Blasts Trump, GOP For Inciting Violence 00:37

 Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling is the state's voting systems manager. And according to Business Insider, the Republican has had more than enough of President Donald Trump and GOP senators. In a fiery press conference Tuesday, Sterling a Republican, urged them to 'stop inspiring potential...

'It has to stop': Georgia election official slams Trump's rhetoric on voting fraud [Video]

'It has to stop': Georgia election official slams Trump's rhetoric on voting fraud

A Georgia election official called on President Trump to condemn and "stop inspiring" recent threats of violence over the election.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:50Published
'It has to stop' -GA election official condemns Trump [Video]

'It has to stop' -GA election official condemns Trump

Georgia's voting system implementation manager, Gabriel Sterling, said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump was inspiring death threats against election workers in the state.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:30Published

Kayleigh McEnany Responds to Georgia Election Official’s Plea for Trump to Denounce Violent Threats: ‘We Condemn Any Threats Against Anyone’

 White House Press Secretary *Kayleigh McEnany* responded Wednesday to the threats against Georgia officials and the pleas for the president to condemn them.
Mediaite