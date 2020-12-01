The 18 Hap-Hap-Happiest Secrets About Christmas Vacation Revealed

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Family displays epic 'Christmas Vacation' themed toy drive



The Harbaughs are known as "The Griswolds of New Jersey" for their annual Christmas Vacation themed display and toy drive in South Jersey! So cool! Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:29 Published 1 day ago Popular 'Griswold house' in Wadsworth lights up for 2020 holiday season



For years Rachel and Greg Osterland have decorated their Wadsworth home to look just like a famous one—the Griswold’s home from "National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation." On Friday, the family held.. Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 00:21 Published 1 week ago 'Elf,' 'Christmas Vacation,' and 'Polar Express' come alive in new Gaylord Palms Resort attraction



Five of your favorite Christmas movies come alive in a new interactive walk-thru attraction at Gaylord Palms Resort. Story: https://wfts.tv/3kzUGAU Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:23 Published 3 weeks ago