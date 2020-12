Lou Dobbs Erupts in Rant Against Bill Barr: ‘Either a Liar or a Fool’ And May Be ‘Compromised’ Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Fox Business' *Lou Dobbs* opened his show accusing Barr of "appearing to join in with the radical Dems and the deep state and the resistance." 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like