Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Camila Mendes, Sabrina Carpenter, Lana Condor & More Make Forbes' 30 Under 30 List!

Just Jared Jr Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
The annual Forbes 30 Under 30 lists have been revealed! The publication announced all of the honorees on Tuesday (December 1). 30 Under 30 recognizes people under the age of 30 who are doing exceptional in their crafts, making an impact, and more. The “Hollywood & Entertainment” list spotlights the next generation of talent, on [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Doja Cat, Ava Max, Lana Condor make Forbes 30 Under 30

Doja Cat, Ava Max, Lana Condor make Forbes 30 Under 30 00:53

 Doja Cat, Ava Max, Lana Condor make Forbes 30 Under 30

You Might Like